Dr. Lesaine honored by the SC Black Pages

Last Updated: August 4, 2019 at 4:16 pm

The South Carolina Black Pages recently honored Dr. John Lesaine by naming him one if its Top 20 under 40. The award was presented to Lesaine at a reception held in Columbia on July 17.

The SC Black Pages is a business directory and reference guide, who selects 20 men and women under 40 years of age who “have achieved personal and professional success, have a record of community service and have given back to others through their time, talents and donations.”

“I am definitely honored and humbled to receive this distinction,” said Lesaine. “To be recognized alongside so many movers and shakers across the state is something that I will cherish forever, and I am grateful to God for the opportunity.”

Dr. John Lesaine, a native of Manning, serves as assistant dean for student success and persistence at Newberry College and is also an associate professor of sports professions. He earned his bachelor’s degree in sport management while attending Newberry College. He coached collegiate women’s basketball team for eight years, then became a member of the faculty at his alma mater in 2012.

Lesaine is the campus site coordinator for a program called Call Me MISTER, which is designed to address the shortage of male elementary school teachers from diverse backgrounds. He also serves as an announcer for Newberry College athletics and as a basketball referee for various semiprofessional teams.

“My greatest hope is to inspire our students to continue to do great things so that they, too, will one day achieve their aspirations and realize their full potential,” Lesaine said.

Lesaine also holds graduate degrees in educational leadership from Valdosta State University, in sport psychology from Capella University, and a doctorate in sport management from the United States Sports Academy.