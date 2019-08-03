Will you give Mocha a home?

Last Updated: August 2, 2019 at 4:49 pm

Mocha is a 13.5 year old Siamese cat. She is a super sweet cat, and laid back. Mocha is up to date on all her vaccinations, spayed, and tested negative for Feline Leukemia and Aids. Mocha gets along with other cats, but generally stays more to herself. She loves attention, and will sit in your lap all day! Mocha has Stomatitis, but she still lives a healthy life. She does drool occasionally, but otherwise she does not seem to have many issues from it. From what we know, it is not contagious to other animals, but your vet would be able to provide you with more information. Mocha is an older girl, that is very friendly and loves attention, and she’s just looking for her forever home! Mocha would make a great addition to your family. Come meet her today! We are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 am to 3:30 pm. We currently have a $50 adoption fee for our adult cats, $75 adoption fee for our teenage cats, and $100 for our kittens.