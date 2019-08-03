Presidential Award received by Manning Native

The office of U.S. President Donald J. Trump recently announced the recipients of the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE). This award is to recognize individuals for their scientific accomplishments and their potential to spur scientific discovery across all participating agencies of the US government and in their respective fields of study. The PECASE award is conferred upon scientists and engineers selected by the White House per recommendation of various US Government Agencies. The PECASE Award is the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. government on outstanding scientists and engineers beginning their independent careers and who show exceptional promise for leadership in science and technology.

Manning native Reginald Cooper was chosen to be a recipient of this prestigious award. Cooper and his wife, Jennifer, currently live in Dublin, OH with their two children. A graduate of Manning High School, Cooper continued his undergraduate studies at Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, LA. His graduate years were spent at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, PA. Cooper holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, a Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy in Electrical and Computer Engineering.

On July 25, Cooper received the award at the Daughters of the American Revolution Constitutional Hall in Washington, D.C.

“On Tuesday, July 2, the White House announced that I had received the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers,” said Cooper. “As with my career, family, and all recognition and opportunities that I am blessed with, my heart and mind, tuned by the Holy Spirit, did its best to focus in on how can my action and this blessing bring honor to God. I enjoy capturing quotes placed upon my heart, and one that was placed on my heart during the time period between the announcement and when I received the award was, “we are not blessed through our giving and our actions but through God’s Grace alone. Through God’s Grace we are blessed, and because of his Grace we are able to share these blessings.”

“So, as I stood on stage receiving this award, I could not help but smile with a joyous heart towards a God that has blessed me with God fearing family members and friends, a God that allowed me to extract as much as I can from my schooling in Clarendon School Districts 2 and 1, Southern University, and Carnegie Mellon, a Loving God that has Graced me with opportunities over and over again. Therefore, as I look onward and upward towards the Light for my career, I humble my self to how God will have me use these blessing to bless others and show His Love.

The award reads as follows:

The Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers is presented with the gratitude of your fellow citizens by The President of the United States of America to Reginald Cooper, U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory, Sensors Directorate, for Innovative research at the frontiers of science and technology, and for exceptional potential to shape the future through intellectual and inspired leadership. Donald J. Trump