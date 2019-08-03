MHS welcomes new Principal

Last Updated: August 2, 2019 at 4:52 pm

For Manning High School, the 2019 school year will be full of new opportunities and new faces. One of those new faces will be Patricia Moultrie-Goldsmith, who was chosen to serve as Principal of Manning High School starting this year. She will be replacing Preston Threatt, who served as Principal for many years.

“I am extremely humbled and honored to be the new Principal of Manning High School,” said Goldsmith. “I am excited for the opportunity to serve as the instructional leader of such an awesome school community.”

Goldsmith brings almost 25 years of experience with her in the education field. Born in Orangeburg, SC, the youngest of eight children, Goldsmith would eventually graduate from Orangeburg/Wilkinson High School. She attended college at University of South Carolina on the Columbia campus and received her Bachelor of Arts in English, with a Cognate in Education. Soon after, Goldsmith earned her Masters in Education degree in Educational Administration at the same campus.

Goldsmith was an English teacher for five years in Orangeburg School District Five. She then was hired by Fairfield County Public Schools to serve as assistant Principal, followed by becoming the Director. In 2003, she returned to Orangeburg to become assistant Principal at the different schools, which is where she stayed until 2015.

In 2015, Goldsmith was selected to become assistant Director of Felton Laboratory Charter School in Orangeburg. She served as the instructional leader of both teachers and students at the school. Her focus was primarily on monitoring all activity within the school, develop student routines, and constantly evaluate ways to improve the school, as well as to motivate all faculty and students to excel. Prior to being hired to become Principal of Manning High School, Goldsmith worked as the Administrator of Parental Engagement in Orangeburg School District Five. She was able to implement a parental engagement program to be used at all schools throughout the district. She coordinated all activities for homeless students and their families, and provided access to services to assist them.

Goldsmith describes herself as a problem solver and team builder. Her goal is to partner with everyone involved to ensure personal and academic success for every student as they leave Manning High School to become college and career ready.

“It is my objective to spend the first 90 days immersing myself into the culture and community of Manning High School, establishing high expectations and creating a shared vision with strategies in order to place each student in the best position to meet his or her goals,” said Goldsmith. “Leading a school is a monumental undertaking and I am looking forward to the support and engagement of all stakeholders in order to continue and propel the legacy of success within Manning High School. Please expect that I will work diligently with instructors to maximize exposure to curriculum that is engaging and challenging. We will reach each student through intentional teaching and learning.”

In a letter from Goldsmith, she stated that she would be available and welcomes input as her primary focus will be on the students. She added that she is eager to celebrate success in the upcoming school year.

“I eagerly await the opportunity to serve as I share my personal leadership vision, which is for each Monarch to perpetuate ‘Excellence in the AIR: Accountability, Integrity, and Respect’.”