Kali is ready for a forever home

Last Updated: August 2, 2019 at 4:47 pm

Kali is a 3.5 year old Lab/Bully mix. She is current on all of her age appropriate vaccinations, has been spayed, but tested positive for heart worms. Kali does not let having heart worms slow her down! She is such a love bug that enjoys being petted and shown attention. Kali is looking for her forever home where she can play and receive lots of attention! Do not let her heart worm status deter you, she is very sweet, and would make a great addition to your family! If you are interested in adopting Kali, you can get pre-approved to adopt by submitting your adoption application online at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com . Our adoption fee for dogs is $125.

