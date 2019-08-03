Kali is ready for a forever home
by Johnny Weeks | August 3, 2019 11:44 am
Last Updated: August 2, 2019 at 4:47 pm
Kali is a 3.5 year old Lab/Bully mix. She is current on all of her age appropriate vaccinations, has been spayed, but tested positive for heart worms. Kali does not let having heart worms slow her down! She is such a love bug that enjoys being petted and shown attention. Kali is looking for her forever home where she can play and receive lots of attention! Do not let her heart worm status deter you, she is very sweet, and would make a great addition to your family! If you are interested in adopting Kali, you can get pre-approved to adopt by submitting your adoption application online atwww.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com. Our adoption fee for dogs is $125.
K
No comments yet.
The comments are closed.