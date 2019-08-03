Huge Success for the Mance fundraiser

Last Updated: August 2, 2019 at 4:43 pm

Members of Manning High Alumni held a fundraiser for Brian Mance recently at the Manning Elementary School. In 2016, the Manning native suffered from a rare autoimmune disorder called Neurosarcoidosis. It left Mance almost completely paralyzed. Since then, Mance has continued to make progress with his rehabilitation efforts. His strength is improving and he hopes to regain many body functions that he lost with his illness.

Due to his condition, Mance was having difficulties getting to and from doctor’s appointments and therapy sessions. His family did not have adequate transportation to accommodate Mance and his wheelchair. Local friends of Mance decided to set up a fundraiser to help with the situation. Todd English, Stephanie Casselman, Courtney Holladay, Rosemary Stone, Lorie McDaniel and Manning Jr. High/ High School FFA organized and hosted the event. It was held on July 13 at the elementary school. Plates of food, including BBQ, Wings, Pork Loin, Ribs and many other items were sold. The fundraiser also included a silent auction, t-shirts for sale, and live entertainment.

The total amount of money raised was $11,000, with more donations coming in. The organizers still have the checking account open at Bank of Clarendon if anyone would still like to donate to help with other expenses that the Mance family has.

Lorie McDaniel was one of the main supporters involved in the fundraiser. She said she was overwhelmed due to the love and generosity that was received from everyone. She added that because of the story that The Manning Times published for the fundraiser event, an unknown person read it and contacted the Mance family to give them a wonderful deal on a van, which they accepted without hesitation.

“I am truly blessed to have been a small part of this fundraiser and I would like to thank everyone for everything they did and helping make it successful,” said McDaniel. ”I would especially want to thank all the ones that came out and cooked. Coach Haynes and Mr. McDonald with FFA, Scott Robinson, Jeff Dennis with Simply Southern Bistro in Sumter, Moe & Joe BBQ from Greenville, Lee McDaniel & David Casselman, Doug & Terry Ridgeway, John Michael Parimuha, Andy Driggers and BJ Shapley. We had so much help from so many and we thank each and everyone of you.”

The Mance family has asked to include a personal message from them in this update.

We would like to express our gratitude to everyone who supported, attended, and donated to the tailgating fundraiser on our behalf. Our families and I are still overwhelmed with the love and generosity the community has shown us. Your thoughtfulness and sacrifices have made it possible for us to purchase a handicap accessible van that will help with transportation to doctor appointments and therapy sessions at different rehab facilities. Although there were many of you that were unable to attend, we greatly appreciate your thoughts, prayers, support, and contributions. May you all continue to be blessed for your help in our time of need.

Thanks again,

Brian, Torrun, and Jaden Mance