Registration information Clarendon County Recreation Dept.

Last Updated: July 30, 2019 at 9:48 am

REGISTRATION for the following Fall sports will be AUGUST 1 – 23, 2019. Tackle Football (Ages 7-9 and 10-12 as of Sept. 1, 2019); Flag Football (Ages 4-7 as of Sept. 1, 2019); Girls Volleyball (Ages 5-8 and 9-12 as of Sept. 1, 2019); Soccer (Ages 5-6, 7-10, and 11-14 as of November 30, 2019). Flag Football and Girls Volleyball will be held in Turbeville. Soccer will be held in Manning. Tackle Football will be held at different locations. COST: Tackle Football – $40. Flag Football, Girls Volleyball, and Soccer – $30. Call the Manning office at 803-473-3543 or the Turbeville office at 843-659-3030 for registration times or questions. PLEASE SHARE THIS POST SO THE WORD WILL GET OUT TO AS MANY PEOPLE AS POSSIBLE. THANKS.