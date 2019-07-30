Board of Trustees to hold meeting at CCSD2 district office boardroom
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
CLARENDON SCHOOL DISTRICT TWO
Tuesday, July 30, 2019- 5:30pm
District Office Boardroom
The Mission of Clarendon School District Two is Educating Children
AGENDA
Installation of Newly Appointed Board Members
1. Call to Order
2. Moment of Silence
3. Pledge of Allegiance
4. Media Notification
5. Approval of Agenda
6. Approval of Minutes of Last Meeting
7. Public Comment
8. Board of Trustees
a. Election of Officers (Chair/Vice-Chair/Secretary)
b. Overnight Field Trip Request
c. Request waiver for Use of Facilities
OFFICE of the SUPERINTENDENT
9. Office of Finance
a. Monthly Financial Report
10. Office of Special Services
a. Special Services Update
11. Office of Operations
a. Facilities Update
12. Office of Instruction
a. Action on Approval of Tile I Plan
13. Office of Personnel
a. Personnel Update
b. Approval of Annual Evaluation Instrument for Non-Teachers
c. Approval of Organizational Chart
d. Approval of First Reading of Professional Staff Leave and Absences
14. Executive Session
a. Request for Release of Student
b. Recommendations/Reports on Employee Matters
15. Open Session
a. Action on Request for Release of Student
b. Action on Recommendations/Reports on Employee Matters
16. Board Comments
17. Adjournment
