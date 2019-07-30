ANTHONY WALDEN ELLIOTT

PINEWOOD – Anthony Walden Elliott, 57, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 29, 2019.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Amelia Keith “Mimi” Elliott; stepsons, Caleb Ellis (Katherine) and Dallas Ellis; brother, Phillip Elliott (Lisa); sister, Dora Jane Barwick (Mike); nieces, Rachel and Emma Elliott and Tarissa Barwick; and step granddaughter, Margot Blair Ellis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Anthony Wayne “Tony” Elliott and Elizabeth Ward Elliott.

Any gathering was just normal until Anthony arrived (always a few minutes late) with his beautiful smile, twinkling eyes and charismatic personality. He was a story teller from the days when his brown hair had a crew cut, and he talked about hunting jungle animals in such a convincing way that he pulled his aunts and uncles into the conversation as if it really happened. Later in life, his stories were about a quick trip to a local parts store which turned into a 3 hour tour of the junkyard and a hilarious novel at the supper table. He was a fun loving, adventurous soul. He flirted with death more than a few times and was no stranger to hospitals and doctors’ offices. He’d charm nurses, be on his way soon enough and keep looking up. A piece of bad news would make him say, “DOW!”, but then he’d figure a moment and come up with a plan “Ok, this is what we’re gonna do…” and off he’d go as steady as that 4320 John Deere tractor. His mind may have puttered along while he was asleep, but was never idle. It mostly ran like a big V8 on high test fuel with chrome straight pipes, down a sandy road, straightening the curves as it went. Anthony was one-of-a -kind! He’d gladly spend as much time as you wanted working on your project or his. He could tell you the compression ratio of any Ford truck, the horsepower of any John Deere tractor, and the best time, place and bait to catch more than the limit of fish in Lake Marion as well as how many carbs were on his plate at Huddle House, Waffle House or Shoney’s. Anthony loved to sing gospel music and Ronnie Milsap songs. Because of his relationship with Jesus Christ, he was always kind to the stranger, a protector of the vulnerable and to those he loved – mentor, husband, brother and friend.

A private burial will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Pisgah Community Church in Panola.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Josh Evans.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at Stephens Funeral Home.

Honorary pallbearers are Kevin Ardis, Dallas Ellis, Caleb Ellis, Donald Hudson, Herbert Hudson, Murray Jackson, Jonathan McFaddin and Troy Sisson.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation or Deep Creek Pentecostal Holiness Church.