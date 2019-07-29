STEPHEN LAMAR “SPARKY” JOHNSON, JR.

PINEWOOD – Stephen Lamar “Sparky” Johnson, Jr., 46, husband of Pamela McLeod Johnson, died Friday, July 26, 2019.

Born September 9, 1972, in Sumter, he was a son of Glenda Fender Johnson and the late Stephen Lamar Johnson, Sr. He was the owner and manager of both Waccamaw Bingo and BridleStone. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, handy man and loved spending time with his family. He was a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of Pinewood; his mother of Sumter; a daughter, Savannah Caroline Johnson; two sons, Stephen Lamar Johnson III and Stephen Lamar “Steve” Johnson IV, all of Pinewood; a sister, Christi Johnson Brunson of Sumter; along with his nephew, Christopher Tanner Brunson; his niece, Cassidy Christine Brunson; brother-in-law, Lymon Christopher Brunson of Mayesville; father and mother-in-law, Jesse and Margie McLeod of Pinewood; a sister-in-law, Stacey McLeod Christmas (Steve) of Sumter; nephew, Trevor Lee Christmas; and niece, Laurel Nicole Christmas.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son, Skyler Lane Johnson.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the Sumter County Civic Center with the Revs. Arthur Sharpe, Wes Conner, Kenneth Herrington and Mark Huggins officiating.

Burial will take place immediately after the service, Johnson, Sr. will be at Evergreen Memorial Park followed by Johnson, Jr. being buried at Pinewood & Weeks Cemetery in Pinewood.

Pallbearers will be Eric Brown, Chris Brunson, Hunter Chestnut, Tyson Chestnut, Dwayne Jordan, Trey McLeod, Westley Osteen and Tregg Player.

The family will receive friends at the residence, 3510 Cody Road, Pinewood.

Memorials may be made to the Johnson Center or baseball team at Laurence Manning Academy, P.O. Box 278, Manning, SC 29102 or to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, www.donate.lls.org

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org