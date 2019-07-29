Kali is available for adoption

Last Updated: July 27, 2019 at 11:54 am

Kali is a 3.5 year old, brown, female, Lab/Bully mix. She is current on all of her age appropriate vaccinations, has been spayed, but tested positive for heartworms. Kali does not let having heart worms slow her down! She is such a love bug that enjoys being petted and shown attention. Kali is looking for her forever home where she can play and receive lots of attention! Do not let her heartworm status deter you, she is very sweet, and would make a great addition to your family! If you are interested in adopting Kali, you can get pre – approved to adopt by submitting your adoption application online at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com. Our adoption fee for dogs is $125.