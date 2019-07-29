ManningLive

August 2019 Bookmobile Schedule

August Mobile Schedule

2nd  and  4th  Mondays  August 12 & 26

Summerton Piggly Wiggly  2:00-4:00

 

1st and 3rd  Tuesdays  August 6 & 20

Turbeville IGA  2:00-4:00

 

1st    Wednesday  August 7

No stops.

 

3rd    Wednesday  August 21

Shake Store on Kingstree Hwy 3:30-5:00

 

2nd  and 4th  Wednesdays  August 14 & 28

Lanes Shopping Center (Hwy 260) 1:00-2:0

 J & E Superette 2:30-4:30

 

1st   and   3rd Thursdays  August 1 & 15

Summerton Piggly Wiggly 9:30-1:00

 

2nd   and   4th  Thursdays  August 8 & 22

Turbeville IGA  9:45-12:30

Barrineau Pentecostal Church  2:30-3:30

Lodabar Church on Hwy 527  4:00-5:00

 

1st   and  3rd  Fridays  August 9 

Lake Marion & Windsor Manor Nursing Facility (Book drop offs only)

Paxville Community Center  3:00-4:30

 

1st  Saturday   August 3   

Turbeville IGA  9:00-1:00

 

  4th  Saturday  August 24 

Clarendon One Community Center (formally the Old Scott’s Branch High

9:00-1:00

The Mobile Library does not run on the 1st and 3rd Mondays, 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 1st Wednesday, and the 1st, 3rd and 4th Fridays of this month.  

