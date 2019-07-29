August 2019 Bookmobile Schedule

Last Updated: July 29, 2019 at 4:59 pm

August Mobile Schedule

2nd and 4th Mondays August 12 & 26

Summerton Piggly Wiggly 2:00-4:00

1st and 3rd Tuesdays August 6 & 20

Turbeville IGA 2:00-4:00

1st Wednesday August 7

No stops.

3rd Wednesday August 21

Shake Store on Kingstree Hwy 3:30-5:00

2nd and 4th Wednesdays August 14 & 28

Lanes Shopping Center (Hwy 260) 1:00-2:0

J & E Superette 2:30-4:30

1st and 3rd Thursdays August 1 & 15

Summerton Piggly Wiggly 9:30-1:00

2nd and 4th Thursdays August 8 & 22

Turbeville IGA 9:45-12:30

Barrineau Pentecostal Church 2:30-3:30

Lodabar Church on Hwy 527 4:00-5:00

1st and 3rd Fridays August 9

Lake Marion & Windsor Manor Nursing Facility (Book drop offs only)

Paxville Community Center 3:00-4:30

1st Saturday August 3

Turbeville IGA 9:00-1:00

4th Saturday August 24

Clarendon One Community Center (formally the Old Scott’s Branch High)

9:00-1:00

The Mobile Library does not run on the 1st and 3rd Mondays, 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 1st Wednesday, and the 1st, 3rd and 4th Fridays of this month.