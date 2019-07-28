Winners of the Lake Marion Artisans Art Competition

Last Updated: July 24, 2019 at 4:07 pm

by PETER GROEN

The Lake Marion Artisans in Summerton held a reception this week for the many local artists who participated in the 1stAnnual Lake Marion Artisans Gallery (LMAG) Art Competition. The winners of the competition were introduced, honored, and received a Blue Ribbon and substantial cash award.

Appropriately, the theme of this year’s LMAG 2019 Art Competition was ‘Lake Marion.’ There were two categories of artworks being judged; Painting and Photography. This meant the submitted paintings, sketches, photographs had to relate to Lake Marion, SC. The artworks had to be about the lake, such as being anywhere near the lake, and could involve fishing, boating, sunsets or wildlife, and could be abstract or impressionistic.

The three judges were Cedric Liqueur of 4 Main, Anne Darby, one of the founders of the Lake Marion Artisans, and Bucky Brailsford, the Director of Public Works for Summerton.

In addition to the ‘Judges Choice’, visitors to the art gallery were allowed to cast their vote for the ‘People’s Choice’ for best photograph and painting over the past month. Next year, organizers hope to add another category to the competition for 3D artworks such as Ceramics, Sculpture, Jewelry.

For Judges’ Choice in Best Painting category, Anhinga Bird by Sharon Phelps was the winner. Judges’ Choice for Best Photograph category went to Boy at the Lake by Mary Wilson.

In the People’s Choice for Best Painting category, Heron Building Nest by Marlise Guilleraut was the winner.

People’s Choice for Best Photograph went to Canal at Goat Island by Peter Groen.

If you plan on being in Summerton sometime this month, swing by the Lake Marion Artisans Gallery (LMAG) and check out the show. The artworks will be on display through the end of July 2019. Also, don’t forget to go online and visit the Lake Marion Artisans website and read the Lake Marion Artisans Weekly News

If you are interested in supporting the local arts community, consider becoming a member for only $30 a year. Your LMAG membership dues go towards maintaining the art gallery and supporting some of the many local communities activities and events in town.