MHS Graduate receives Prestigious Scholarships

Last Updated: July 24, 2019 at 4:14 pm

Ariyonia Ladaisia Busby is a recent graduate of Manning High School. Busby excelled in many sports, to include basketball and track. Busby was a star varsity girls basketball player and an all-state champion in Track and Field. Busby said that she understood that the merits of being selected for the various scholarships required by each committee was based on her academic achievements, character, community involvement, building a portfolio, attending weekly workshops and writing essays. Busby said that it was not an easy task to combine juggling school activities, organizations, sports, and community service while maintaining high academic achievements.

“However, my parents were right there in my corner supporting, pushing and settling for nothing but my best,” said Busby. She is enrolled at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, SC. majoring in Psychology with an Emphasis in Forensic Science.

“I will always remember to promote a resilient spirit of excellence, encourage integrity and conduct, while respecting and honoring God, self, and others,” said Busby. “Again, thank you to everyone for investing in me and my future!”

Busby is the 2019 Scholarship recipient of:

Jon H. Poteat, NTHS (1strecipient in Clarendon County in 30 years)

Coach Thomas Bell, Jr. Memorial

Karen “Lady K” Hilton-Sanders Academic & Athletic

Congress James E. Clyburn Scholarship Foundation

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Phi Omega Omega Chapter

Coach Prequel Gipson Memorial Scholarship

Daughter’s of Esther 2019 Cotillion “Miss 2019 Cotillion”

Columbia District of the Fire Baptize Holiness Church of God of the Americas, Inc.