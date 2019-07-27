Deputy Chief Jason Dennis

Chief Michael Johnson announced the promotion of Jason Dennis to Deputy Chief of Operations for Clarendon County Fire Department at the recent Firefighter graduation ceremony held at First Baptist Church. Dennis recently held the rank of Captain and was in charge of the Training Division since 2017.

“Clarendon County Fire Department is an excellent department that was built on a strong foundation,” said Dennis. “Chief Carter Jones and Chief Frances Richbourg were great visionaries who were constantly forward thinking and helped shape the department into what it is today. It’s amazing to me to walk through the doors and see all the talent and resources we have in our Clarendon County Fire Department members. Each person has a desire to serve and I truly feel it’s an honor to be in this position and work in such a great community with so many great people”.

Dennis has served for over 20 years in various job descriptions for many counties within South Carolina. He was a volunteer in Florence County at South Lynches Fire Dept, career firefighter in Georgetown County at Midway Fire Rescue, EMT-Paramedic at Clarendon Emergency Medical Services and as a volunteer converted over to career firefighter for CCFD. He also was appointed as Deputy Fire Marshal in Clarendon County. He is a volunteer with Station 15 Liberty for CCFD.

Dennis was also chosen to be Firefighter of the Year 1999/2000 by South Lynches Fire Dept. He served as President of the Pee Dee Firefighters Association in 2014-16. He is a graduate of the SC State Firefighters Association Leadership Institute.

Dennis attended college at Columbia Southern University and earned his Associates Degree in Fire Science. He and his wife, Brandi, have one son.

“I always enjoy a call that results in anything positive for the citizens that we serve,” said Dennis. “These calls come in when someone is having the worst day of their life. If I can help that person out and improve the outcome of the situation, then it’s been a good day.” Dennis shared his philosophy that he tries to live by every day.

“I try to leave things better than I find them. It can be a simple as walking through a parking lot and picking up a piece of trash or encouraging someone who may be having a bad day,” said Dennis. “I always thank people for their actions and let them know how much they are appreciated.”

“Bad things happen in life… but it’s how you respond that counts.”

–Dabo Swinney