C’mon over! ASCAS is having a party, and you’re invited!

Last Updated: July 24, 2019 at 3:48 pm

Leslie Billups is the Rescue Coordinator at A Second Chance Animal Shelter in Manning. She and the shelter staff have organized an event called ASCAS’S Family, Friends and Fur Day. The event will be held August 3rd.

“We have planned a day for Clarendon County families to visit the shelter and enjoy the fun-filled event that will include food, games, a Bounce House, water slide, face painting and more,” said Billups. “It is a way to introduce you to the shelter and all of the furry friends.” According to Billups, it’s the shelter’s way to increase everyone’s awareness of the abused, neglected and unwanted animals in Clarendon County, and give them a “fighting Second Chance at a better life.”

There will NOT be an admission fee. Simply bring a donation of needed shelter supplies, and enjoy the summer fun. Supplies can include (but aren’t limited to) paper towels & bathroom tissue, HE laundry detergent, Dawn dish soap, bleach, heavy-duty stainless pails, dishes and garden hoses, puppy and kitten food, cat litter, kiddie pools. Monetary donations are, of course, acceptable.

Set aside August 3rd, from 11AM to 3PM at A Second Chance Animal Shelter, 5079 Alex Harvin Hwy, right outside of town. See their FaceBook page (www.Facebook.Com/ASCAS.Manning) for details and a more complete list of donate-able items. ASCAS is a completely non-profit 501(c)3 organization and is Clarendon County’s ONLY animal shelter.