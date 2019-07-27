Captain Dan Darby

Last Updated: July 24, 2019 at 3:48 pm

At the graduation ceremony, Chief Michael Johnson announced the promotion of Dan Darby to Captain. Darby has served as a volunteer for Clarendon County Fire Department for a total of 17 years.

Darby has spent all of his volunteer firefighter years solely in Clarendon County. He has served as a volunteer firefighter at Station 3 in Summerton, and also has served as Captain of Station 8, which is the station in Taw Caw.

Darby graduated from Manning High School, then attended college at the College of Charleston. He received his Bachelors of Science degree in Elementary Education.

He is the general manager for Sparrow and Kennedy Tractor Company, who is one of the leading John Deere distributors in the area. He and his wife, Christina, have two children.

When asked about any memorable calls that Darby has experienced, he described an incident in which he was actually on the receiving end of service from first responders for the first time in his 17 years as a volunteer firefighter.

“I received a call from my wife that my 8 year old daughter was riding her bike and came in to get a drink of water,” said Darby. “When she was inside our home, she became violently ill. She fainted and fell to the floor, striking her head against the wall.”

“Without hesitation, Deputy Chief Jason Dennis, Lieutenant Paul Shipp and Firefighter April Conyers were enroute to assist. Those highly trained, dedicated and compassionate emergency personnel met my wife at Davis Crossroads as she was transporting my daughter to Urgent Care. They were able to provide a quick assessment and provide my wife and me with the piece of mind that my daughter was going to be ok.”

“To be on the receiving end of the service that the CCFD provides on a daily basis is second to none. I am proud to be a member of the CCFD and look forward to continuing to serve the people in Clarendon County.”