Battalion Chief Joshua Jordan

Last Updated: July 24, 2019 at 3:52 pm

At the graduation ceremony, Chief Michael Johnson announced that Joshua Jordan would be promoted to the rank of Battalion Chief. Jordan will assume all of the responsibilities of the Training Division. Those include all required training by the state to maintain various certifications with the Fire Dept, as well as coordinating classes for Firefighter trainees. Prior to the current promotion, Jordan was the Captain at Station 9 Gable/Sardinia since March 2019.

Jordan has served in various capacities as a firefighter for almost 11 years. He began his years of service as a volunteer for CCFD at Station 2 in Turbeville. He has worked as a career fighter for CCFD and Florence Fire Dept and is currently a volunteer for Manning Fire Dept. He has since then been active at many other stations, and was Field Training Officer in the Training Division.

In 2014, Jordan was chosen as the Manning City Fire Dept Firefighter of the Year. He was also selected to be the recipient of the CCFD Firefighter of the Year award in 2016.

After graduation from East Clarendon High School in 2006, Jordan attended classes at Nashville Auto Diesel College in 2007. Later, he graduated from Central Carolina Technical College in 2018 with an Associate of Applied Science in Management. Jordan is currently pursuing his Bachelors Degree in Fire Administration at Columbia Southern University. He and his wife, Lori, have been married since 2010, and have two children.

Jordan described two of his most memorable calls that he experienced in the past. He was on a fire scene on James Loop Road in the middle of the day during the summer. He said that there were multiple structures involved along with vehicles, boats, and lawn equipment when they arrived. Jordan said that this fire was one of the hottest fires that he has ever experienced.

Another call that is lodged in Jordan’s memory was at one of the industrial plants in Clarendon County. A maintenance worker was trapped against a pipe on a sky lift over 100 feet in the air. He and other firefighters used the ladder truck to go up and rescue the victim and bring him down safely.

“I can’t explain in words how much it means to be back home again serving my community in a fulltime position,” said Jordan. “The new leadership we have in place has a bright future ahead of us and I am so very grateful to have been given a chance to be a part of it. I love this community and this department and can’t wait to get to work. I want to thank everyone that reached out with support, congratulations, excitement, and words of encouragement. That means more than you will ever know.”