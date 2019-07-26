Suspects arrested in connection with recent Crime Spree

Last Updated: July 24, 2019 at 2:30 pm

Latrell Nelson (18) arrested

According to reports by Manning Police Department, two males were arrested and charged with multiple offenses related to the recent outbreak of thefts from cars that were parked near the owners’ residences. One of the subjects is a minor under the age of 18. His identity cannot be released due to his age. He was charged with 9 counts of Breaking into Motor Vehicles and two counts of Trespassing. The second subject is identified as Latrell Nelson (18) of Manning. Nelson has been charged with 9 counts of Breaking into Motor Vehicles, Trespassing, and possibly other charges as the investigation continues.

According to reports, the suspects were going through various neighborhoods and checking vehicle doors to see if they were locked. If locked, they would move on to the next vehicle there or go to the next house. Most of the crimes were committed between 10pm and 4am. Video surveillance captured the images of the two males entering the carport of one residence on the southern end of Manning. After finding the door unlocked, they removed a lady’s purse and any money that they could find, then left the scene walking towards Gibbons Street Park. The purse was found a short distance away with the contents strewn down the side of the road. One vehicle that they ransacked looking for money actually had the keys in the ignition.

The list of crimes included occurrences in Pine Knoll, Gibbons Street, Major Drive, Sumter Court, Rhame Street, Manchester Drive and many others.

Some of the crimes committed in the Pine Knoll subdivision are under the jurisdiction of the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office. Those charges include Motor Vehicle Theft and Breaking into Motor Vehicle. Other charges will be issued as the Sheriff’s Office continues their investigation.