Section of Interstate named to honor Fallen Officer

Last Updated: July 24, 2019 at 2:35 pm

The family of Randy Garrett and Senator Kevin Johnson

Friends and family of the late Randy Garrett gathered at FE Dubose Career Center Saturday to join dignitaries in announcing the official naming of part of Interstate 95 to honor his memory. Garrett served many years in law enforcement serving the residents of Clarendon County. Garrett died last year at the age of 64. The section of the interstate between mile marker 102 and 115 will be named the Randolph Garrett Jr Memorial Highway. Senator Kevin Johnson was instrumental in implementing the memorial dedication.

“I was happy to sponsor the legislation to dedicate the portion of I-95 in honor of and in memory of Sheriff Garrett,” Johnson said. “All of us from our local communities as well as those who travel on I-95 from other areas will know how much he meant to us and how he was held in high esteem.”

Julia Nelson, Mayor of Manning, was unable to attend, but sent her thoughts to be read at the ceremony.

“Sheriff Randy Garrett served with a passion for justice and a even bigger compassion for people,” Nelson wrote. “There are countless stories about Randy’s successful law enforcement career. However, after becoming mayor, I learned of this “Gentle Giant’s” big heart.”

“There were many occasions of Randy going beyond the call of duty to secure the safe return of children and individuals with dementia who had wondered away from home. I also witnessed first-hand his leadership and concern for the safety of the many lives impacted by the recent floods in our county.”

“I would like to thank Senator Kevin Johnson and other members of our legislative delegation for this highway dedication to a man so deserving, the late Randy Garrett,” said Nelson. “It is with deep regret that my previous commitment to attend the Municipal Association of SC Annual Meeting in Greenville, SC would not allow me to be present to witness this ceremony. However, I’m so elated that his family, friends and members of the community are able to witness this historic moment honoring a life well-lived.”