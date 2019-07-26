Pedestrian struck and killed near Davis Station

Last Updated: July 24, 2019 at 2:46 pm

A Manning resident was killed Saturday after being struck by a Ford Explorer on M.W. Rickenbaker Road. The incident occurred at 4:40am and was between Davis Station and Cambridge Road, according to a press release by Bucky Mock, Coroner of Clarendon County.

According to Lance Corporal Matt Southern, Public Information Officer for the SC Highway Patrol, a 2005 Ford Explorer was traveling north on M.W. Rickenbaker Road near Davis Station when the pedestrian, later identified as Doane Pearson (33), was struck and killed. Pearson was wearing dark clothing and was walking in the northbound lane headed south. The driver of the Explorer was not injured.

“Doane Pearson died at the scene from head trauma and multiple blunt force trauma,” Mock said “No autopsy will be conducted.”

Pearson’s parents live on Cambridge Road, a short distance from where the collision occurred.

The incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.