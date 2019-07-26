P-15’s survive seventh inning scare

From STAFF REPORTS

editorial@manninglive.com

The Sumter P-15’s weathered a scare by Charleston-Goose Creek in the seventh inning where Sumter coughed up four runs. Sumter was still able to get the win 10-7 Monday. Kris Blanco, Blake Marrs, Jackson Price, and Jake Chapman each had RBIs in the big inning.

Bats blistered as Sumter collected 11 hits and Charleston-Goose Creek tallied ten in the high-scoring game.

Sumter got things started in the first inning when Trent Frye doubled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run.

Sumter tallied three runs in the sixth inning. Drake Thames had an RBI double in the inning to lead the run scoring.

Dustin Kennedy was the winning pitcher for Sumter. He surrendered two runs on six hits over four innings, striking out four and walking one. Jacob Holladay, Thames, and Chandler Hunter all put in work in relief out of the bullpen, steering their team towards the victory.

Josh Davis took the loss for Charleston-Goose Creek. He lasted two and two-thirds innings, allowing seven hits and six runs while walking one.

Sumter totaled 11 hits. Frye and Victor Brown each collected multiple hits for Sumter. Brown and Frye each collected two hits to lead the team.

Charleston-Goose Creek had ten hits in the game. Marrs and Blanco each had multiple hits for Charleston-Goose Creek.