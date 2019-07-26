New Pictures released of Suspected Thief

Last Updated: July 26, 2019 at 3:42 pm

Law enforcement is asking for your help in locating this person. He is suspected of Breaking & Entering vehicles near the local hospital, stealing purses, then using the stolen credit cards to purchase expensive items. He also allegedly used one of the stolen cards to purchase gas for his vehicle. If you can identify him or his vehicle, please call 911, or Manning Police Dept at (803) 435-8859. You can remain anonymous.