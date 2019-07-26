Manning Santee loses lead early in defeat

From STAFF REPORTS

editorial@manninglive.com

Manning Santee watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in an 8-2 loss to Sumter Jr. P-15’s last Tuesday. Sumter scored on a single by Clayton Goff in the first inning, a single by Brennan Jones in the second inning, a error in the second inning, and a single by Landon Jones in the second inning.

Manning Santee struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Sumter, giving up eight runs.

The P-15’s got on the board in the first inning. Goff singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.

Sumter scored four runs in the second inning. Jones, Tyler Jones, and Jones each had RBIs in the frame.

Landon DeLavan got the start for the P-15’s. He allowed two hits and one run over six innings, striking out four.

Bryce Acord was on the mound for Manning Santee. He went two innings, allowing five runs on four hits, striking out one and walking zero. Cam Branham threw four innings in relief.

Landon McDaniel, Henry Black, Lowden Olsen, and Acord each collected one hit to lead Manning Santee.

Sumter had eight hits in the game. Goff, Jones, and Travis Pilsbury each racked up multiple hits for the P-15’s. They were sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Bryce Coulter made the most plays with six.