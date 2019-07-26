Bank President reaches Career Milestone

Last Updated: July 24, 2019 at 2:59 pm

Barry Ham, President and Chief Operating Officer of Bank of Clarendon, reached a lofty point in his career. He recently celebrated his 35thanniversary as an employee of the bank.

Ham was working as a busboy at Jerry’s Truck Stop near I-95 during his Christmas break in 1983 when the bank’s Human Resources Administrator, Lee Stogner, approached him and offered him a job. He told Ham to come and work for the bank when he was out of college for the summer. He accepted the offer and worked there prior to starting his sophomore year at Clemson University, where he was studying Financial Management. Ham continued to work there during each break from college.

During Ham’s senior year at Clemson, he was approached by the bank’s Chairman at the time, William Buyck. Buyck told him to go and apply for jobs with other companies, then bring the best job offer that Ham received back to him. Ham graduated and went to work full-time for the bank soon after. They created a Management trainee program initiated for him, which is still in place today.

Ham has filled many types of jobs since his career began at the bank. He worked as a teller, Branch Manager in Summerton, Compliance Officer, Credit Administrator and Senior Credit Officer.

As President and Chief Operation Officer, Ham is indirectly responsible for overseeing day to day operations of the bank, to include all of the 60 employees that work there. He also is responsible for financial modeling and short term/long term forecasts.

Ham and his wife, Arlene, have one son. Lane is a Manning High Graduate who also attended Clemson University like his father.

“Technology has really been a game changer in banking industry,” said Ham. “Banking is now less dependent of personal contact with customers who prefer the digital channels online instead of coming into a banking office. We do provide all of those services. However, we pride ourselves on maintaining those personal relationships and believe that our advantage is continuing our personal service to our customers.” Ham said that he has no plans to retire.

“I am fortunate to have been here for 35 years in the banking career field and even more fortunate to be solely at the Bank of Clarendon in my home town,” said Ham. “ I did not have to move to get a promotion, which was also wonderful. I have always enjoyed supporting local families, and provide them with a good personal connection, as well as with our fellow employees.”