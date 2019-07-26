Arrest made in Lewis death

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the death investigation of 22-year-old Aaron Lewis whose body was found inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound on July 12, 2019, in Rembert.

Ya’Vaundre Mi’Onte Richardson, 18, of Daylilly Road in Rembert, is charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for his involvement in the death of Lewis, a resident of Bishopville.

Lewis’ vehicle was found parked along Huggins Road near Pisgah Road in Rembert. Other details about the incident are not available at this time as the investigation is ongoing. More arrests are possible.