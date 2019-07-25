Escaped Fugitive

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

July 25, 2019

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is currently working an escape from the Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

We would ask our citizens to be on the lookout for Stephen Stinnette who Is in custody for murder. He is considered extremely dangerous.

Stinnette is a white male 32 years of age, 5’7’’ Tall, and weighs approximately 170 lbs. He has a bald head and blue eyes. He also has tattoos on his neck and the top of his head He is possibly wearing a Detention Center uniform at this time. If anyone knows of his whereabouts please call Crime Stoppers at 803-436-2718 or 888-crimesc.