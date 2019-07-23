2019 S.C. Dove season
by Samantha Lynn | July 23, 2019 6:23 pm
“We just recently completed our annual pre-season mourning dove survey,” said Michael W. Hook, Coordinator for the SCDNR’s Small Game program. “The current estimated dove population should provide very good September hunts provided we have no widespread adverse weather events.”
Opening day of this year’s early dove season in South Carolina will once again coincide with the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 2. The S.C. Department of Natural Resources Board has approved all migratory bird hunting seasons in South Carolina for 2019-2020 based on the federal framework for migratory gamebirds. The seasons, daily bag limits, and methods of harvest have been published in the federal register by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Sept. 8–Oct. 12, 2019: 1/2 Hour before Sunrise until Sunset
Nov.16–Nov. 30, 2019: 1/2 Hour before Sunrise until Sunset
Dec. 28, 2019 –Jan. 30, 2020: 1/2 Hour before Sunrise until Sunset
No comments yet.
The comments are closed.