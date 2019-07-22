Build a Bag Workshop & Giveaway

Last Updated: July 22, 2019 at 1:20 am

Saturday August 3, 2019 at WGE Park. Yet, ANOTHER back to school supply giveaway. Hosted by none other than Marnie Enterprises, LLC and this year, New sponsors! Bring your kids to the park from 11-3 to get brand new backpacks and school supplies! :::: FREE FOOD :::: FREE SUPPLIES :::: MUSIC:::: there may be more sponsors added. Do NOT miss this event*** ::::UPDATE::::This is a first come first serve event. There will be plenty of food but would like to supply Clarendon County with school supplies FIRST! All other counties are welcome to attend but Clarendon, please bring your registration information with you!!!