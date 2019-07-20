Victim identified from deadly collision
by Johnny Weeks | July 20, 2019 4:34 pm
Last Updated: July 20, 2019 at 4:53 pm
- In a press release from Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock, a 33-year-old Manning man was killed around 4:40 a.m. today in a vehicle vs pedestrian accident on M.W. RickenbakerRoad between Davis Station and Cambridge Road.
“Doane Pearson died at the scene from head trauma and multiple blunt force trauma,” Mock said “No autopsy will be conducted.”
