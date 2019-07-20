Randolph Garrett Jr Memorial Highway
by Johnny Weeks | July 20, 2019 9:03 pm
Friends and family of Randy Garrett gathered at FE Dubose today to join dignitaries in announcing the official naming of part of Interstate 95 to honor his memory. Garrett served many years in law enforcement serving the residents of Clarendon County. Garrett died last year at the age of 64. The section of the interstate from Manning to the Santee area will be named the Randolph Garrett Jr Memorial Highway.
