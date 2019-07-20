Pet available for adoption

Daffodil is a 10 month old, Lab/Hound mix. She is current on all of her age appropriate vaccinations, has been spayed, and tested negative for heartworms. Daffodil still has lots of puppy in her and loves to play, but is a super friendly and sweet dog! She loves attention, and would love to become a part of your family! If you are interested in adopting Daffodil, you can get pre – approved to adopt by submitting your adoption application online at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com. Our adoption fee for dogs is $125.