MUMC feeds 80 Salkehatchie workers
by Samantha Lynn | July 20, 2019 8:19 pm
A few members of Manning United Methodist Church prepared and fed 80 Salkehatchie workers as they came in from working in the heat of Clarendon County Friday afternoon.
