Editorial: Torino for Christmas

by TERI NORSWORTHY

In 1977, I lived in Houston Texas and my parents lived in middle of “Nowhere Arizona” between Buckeye and Gila Bend. That same year, my mother passed away leaving my father alone to run their restaurant.

The week before Christmas in 1978, Dad called me and said that he wanted to give my mother’s Torinoto my boys. He also wanted to know what things of mother’s I wanted. He walked through the house reminding me what all was setting around. He made a list of things like chairs, tables, dishes and much more. He asked me to make travel arrangements to fly in and out of El Paso, Texas. I remember telling him “I doubt if we could get tickets the week before Christmas”. He wanted to meet me half way. Delta had one ticket available from Houston to El Paso arriving around 7:00pm and one ticket from El Paso into Phoenix the following morning. That’s a miracle in itself.

Daddy packed that old Torino full of mother’s treasures. The trunk was jam packed, the back seat loaded and he had a contraption affixed to the top of the Torino he and mother used on their camping trips full of things too. He drove all day from his home arriving into El Paso around 6:00 pm in time to pick me up at the airport. We had a great visit and dinner that night, then up bright and early to get him to the airport. He informed me on our way to the airport that the heater did not work in the Torino and I might get a little cold. It was an exceptionally cold winter that year and the ground covered with snow. Earlier that week on the phone, he told me the radio didn’t work so I was prepared for that. I packed my new cassette player and the bible on tape for the trip. I headed down Interstate 10 in 28 degree weather with that little tape player blasting scriptures. I did get cold but Dad left a small blanket in the car and it helped a lot. I stopped several times for gas, food and kept right on rolling across Texas.

Exhausted, I arrived home in the late hours, parked the Torino in my garage, stumbled my way in to the house and went to bed! The next morning I was starving and wanted to have a bowl of cereal but there was no milk. I climbed back into the Torino to go the local grocery store and it would not start. Therefore, I walked down to the neighborhood Texaco station for help. I told him about my trip in the car and about it not starting this morning. The owner drove me back to the house, opened the hood of the car and was astonished. He said, “You didn’t drive this car!” Then he pointed out the problem. There were NO Posts on the battery, and it was impossible to have driven it across country turning it off several times when I stopped for gas and food. He said the battery was no good and he had to install a new one.

I have no idea how Dad drove it to El Paso from Buckeye, Arizona in that condition but I do know that I drove it all the way home to Houston without any trouble. The whole thing was orchestrated by God! The timing, tickets and the battery. I had a vehicle for my teenage boys, a car full of Mother’s beautiful things and my second miracle. My new life was getting off to a wonderful start. I could hardly wait to see what God was going to do next. That has been 42 years ago now and He’s still revealing Himself to me in new and marvelous ways.