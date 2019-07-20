Domino the kitten, available for adoption at ASCAS

Domino is a 3.5 month old, black & white, male, kitten. Domino is a playful and energetic cat! He is very sweet, and loves to be held. Domino is current on all of his age appropriate shots, and has been neutered. Domino was brought into the shelter with his mom and 3 siblings. Please stop by the shelter to see this adorable kitten! We currently have a $100 adoption fee for our kittens, $75 for our teenagers, and $50 for our adult cats. We are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 am to 3:30 pm.