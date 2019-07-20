Clarendon Pilot Club member Attends Convention in Chicago

Last Updated: July 19, 2019 at 12:11 pm

Peggy Benton, a member of Clarendon Pilot Club, recently attended the 98thPilot International Convention in Chicago, Illinois. Peggy was installed as the 2019-2020 Pilot International President Elect on July 6, 2019.

Peggy Benton was one of more than 600 Pilots who participated in the global event that drew representatives from more than four countries and geographic areas around the world.

Convention highlights included a spectacular Flag Ceremony with Pilots from around the world who marched along with their country’s flag. Attendees also heard keynote speeches from Monica Vest Wheeler, Vickie Clark and Eileen Swanberg.

Pilot attendees also packed back-to-school backpacks with supplies and donated them to local children of Chicago. Pilot International also announced a new safety helmet initiative, to expand and enhance its brain health and safety initiative. Through a matching grant program, Pilot Clubs across the U.S. will distribute helmets the signature helmets in their local communities.

Additionally, convention attendees attended workshops, learned about important issues facing communities globally, elected international officers, voted on the 2019-2020 Pilot International Budget and helped set the future direction for Pilot International.

“It was exciting to gather with so many Pilots from other countries. It’s a great reminder that Pilots are not only making a difference in our local communities, but also around the world,” said Benton.

Peggy Benton resides with her husband in Summerton, South Carolina and was a noted high school mathematics teacher for 30 years, retired. A Pilot for 13 ½ years, Peggy’s home club is the Pilot Club of Clarendon, South Carolina.

Peggy was elected Pilot International President Elect for 2019-2020. This marks Peggy’s fifth term on the Pilot International Executive Committee.

In 2012-2013 she served as Governor of the South Carolina District, and she was a personal assistant to 2014-2015 Pilot International President Judy Langley. Next year’s convention in Atlantic City will be Peggy’s 12thPilot International Convention.

Peggy is an avid gardener and is the 2019-2021 Secretary of Azalea Garden Club in Manning, South Carolina. She also serves as the 2019-2021 treasurer of the Manning Council of Garden Clubs.

Peggy has a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from Queens College in Charlotte, North Carolina, and a Masters in Mathematics from The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina.

Locally, Pilot club members make an impact in the community through service, such as Clarendon Walk for Brain Health, Kids Day, BrainMinders, Pick Me Ups for Caregivers, Scholarships for one senior at each high school in Clarendon County, Christmas for local family. Proceeds from past fund-raising events have been used to support local organizations with focus on Brain Health, give helmets to children at Kids Day, and thank local caregivers for their dedication. The club is currently preparing for the Clarendon Walk for Brain Health and Kids Day.

The Clarendon Pilot Club has 20 members and meets on the first Thursday of the month at 5:45 at United Methodist Church. Pilot clubs are groups of men and women that identify needs within their communities and work together to fulfill those needs. For more information or to get involved with the Clarendon Pilot Club, please contact Margaret Robertson at mgtrob@rocketmail.com.

Pilot International is a community-based volunteer service organization founded in 1921 in Macon, GA on the principles of “Friendship and Service.” The name “Pilot” was inspired by the mighty riverboat pilots of that day who represented leadership and guidance. With almost 7,000 members in some 300 Pilot Clubs, Pilots are across the U.S., the Bahamas, Japan and South Africa. Pilots carry out their mission to “Do More, Care More and Be More” by providing financial and hands-on support for national and local initiatives in keeping with its causes of youth development & leadership; brain safety & fitness; and caring for families in times of need.

In addition, there are some 7,000 school-level Anchor Club members worldwide. Through a professionally developed curriculum and strategic partnerships, Pilot encourages and provides opportunities for youth development & leadership.

Pilot International remains headquartered in Macon, where its staff serves its international constituency. Contact your local Pilot Club to find out more about our friendship and service opportunities.