Back to School Bash/Community Cookout

Last Updated: July 20, 2019 at 7:50 pm

Join Olanta COGOP for its Back to School Bash/Community Cookout on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 11-2 will feature FREE food, freeze pops, yummy desserts, bounce house, face painting, music, games and FREE school supplies!!! Come out fellowship and have a good time!!!