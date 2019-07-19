University of South Carolina Presidential Selection press release
by Johnny Weeks | July 19, 2019 4:24 pm
Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on the University of South Carolina Presidential Selection
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today issued the following statement on the University of South Carolina’s presidential selection:
“The selection of General Robert Caslen as the next president of the University of South Carolina is a positive and transformative step forward for the future of the university and the state. I am confident that every student, alumnus, faculty member and citizen of this state will benefit from his superior leadership, vision and direction, which he has demonstrated throughout his remarkable career.”
