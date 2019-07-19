Shaw receives $5000 scholarship

Jordan Shaw of Manning was presented with a check for a $5000 college scholarship from Champs-Footlocker. Jordan is a graduate of Manning High School and F.E. Dubose Career Center.

Shaw was one of 20 winners nationwide, and was selected from a pool of 300 applicants. All applicants are associates at their stores across the country to qualify.

Shaw is signed up to attend Winthrop University in the fall.