Shaw receives $5000 scholarship
by Johnny Weeks | July 19, 2019 4:12 pm
Jordan Shaw of Manning was presented with a check for a $5000 college scholarship from Champs-Footlocker. Jordan is a graduate of Manning High School and F.E. Dubose Career Center.
Shaw was one of 20 winners nationwide, and was selected from a pool of 300 applicants. All applicants are associates at their stores across the country to qualify.
Shaw is signed up to attend Winthrop University in the fall.
