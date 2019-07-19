Scott’s Branch welcomes New Principal

Doctor Nathaniel Wilson of Scott's Branch Middle/High Schools

Dr. Nathaniel Nelson has been appointed as the principal for Scott’s Branch Middle/High School in Summerton for the upcoming school year. Nelson, a native of Greeleyville, received his bachelor’s degree from Benedict College. He also attended S.C. State University where he received a master’s degree and his doctorate in Education.

Nelson has served in the field of education for over thirty years in various capacities. He was formerly a teacher and coach for 21 years, and served as principal of Scott’s Branch Intermediate School in Clarendon County School District One, Fairfield Central High School in Fairfield County School District, and was Coordinator of Student Services with the Upward Bound Program at Williamsburg County Technical College. Nelson also served as principal for Lee Central High School in Lee County School District, and Marion High School in Marion County School District.

During his career, Nelson has received several local, state, and national awards which include: South Carolina Palmetto Awards, Distinguished School Incentive Award, Distinguished Title One School Award, Exemplary Writing Award, Closing the Achievement Gap Award, and SACS Accredited Award.

His personal contributions and achievements in education include: Who’s Who Among American Teachers, Administrator of the Year, Teacher of the Year, and Coach of the Year.

“My vision for SBMHS is to develop an environment where students, staff and parents work together to enhance student achievement and develop a thriving educational center within the community,” said Nelson. “I analyzed data from the school report card for the past three years at Scott’s Branch Middle/High School and have developed two goals for the start of the school year. I hope to open lines of communication with the school community and facilitate a process that will lead to more parental involvement. My second goal is to work with the entire staff to provide all students with a challenging and rewarding experience, both academically, and through participation in extra-curricular activities.

Dr. Nelson’s motto in life comes from Phillippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

Nelson and his wife, Patricia, have three children and three grandchildren.