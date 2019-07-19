OSBORN MERRILL “BING” BLANCHARD, JR

Last Updated: July 19, 2019 at 1:20 pm

Osborn Merrill “Bing” Blanchard, Jr., 79, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Born May 1, 1940, in Jackman, Maine, he was a son of the late Osborn Merrill Blanchard, Sr. and the late Olive Cora Porter Blanchard. He was a US Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War and was retired from the National Guard. He is survived by a son, Troy Blanchard (Cyndi) of Greenville; a daughter, Wendy Blanchard (Chip Ridgeway) of Summerton; three grandchildren, Chelsey Lewis (Jason Floyd) of Lake City, Cory Lewis of Clemson and Emili Blanchard of Greenville; a great granddaughter, Chloe Floyd; and a number of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the home of Susie McLeod, 2469 Alex Harvin Highway, Manning.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, 803-435-2176. www.stephensfuneralhome.org