Manning City Council holds monthly meeting

Last Updated: July 19, 2019 at 11:53 am

Pictured: Sharon Simms, Judge Eric Simms, and Mayor Julia Nelson.

On Monday, the Manning City Council held their monthly scheduled meeting. One item on the agenda was the swearing in of Ric Simms to hold the office of Municipal Court Judge.

Simms was sworn in by Mayor Julia Nelson, with his wife, Sharon, holding the Holy Bible. Simms will be in the position vacated by the passing of Judge James Dingle, who held the office for many years.

Simms spent almost all of his life in New York, where he graduated from high school at New Utrecht in Brooklyn. In 1994, he moved his family to Manning to start a new life. He and his wife would eventually open and operate Radio Shack of Manning. They are the parents of three children.

Simms has attended numerous colleges over his lifetime. He has a degree in Computer Science, and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Saint Leo University in Sumter.

“The City of Manning is excited to appoint Judge Ric Simms as our Municipal Judge who replaces the late Judge James Dingle,” said Nelson. “Judge Simms’ professional background is quite impressive and uniquely, a good fit for our city. He is a veteran of the US Army; former Manning Police Officer, Clarendon County Sheriff Deputy, US Customs Service Investigator and a former Clarendon County Magistrate. He also has a bachelor degree in Criminal Justice. His professional background coupled with his personal values, integrity and belief in an above-board judicial system with sound operations and practices, is something myself and Council desired for this position.”

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to serve the city of Manning as Municipal Court Judge,” said Simms. “I appreciate the vote of confidence from the City Council and the City of Manning to allow me to be in this position. I will always do my best to handle all cases with professionalism and respect.”

As Municipal Court judge, Simms will preside over cases such as traffic violations and minor criminal cases.

Pictured: Jenny Boulware, Nancy Cave, Mayor Julia Nelson, Carrie Trebil.

Nancy Cave was recognized as the recipient of the 2019 Main Street South Carolina Inspiration Award. This award was in the Organization Category for Outstanding Service.

Originally from Virginia, Cave adopted Clarendon County as her home after her late husband’s retirement. She has been active as an archivist for the C.C. Archives and History Center. Besides her volunteer work for Main Street Manning, she also volunteers with the C.C. Historical Society Museum, Francis Marion Living History Days. She also volunteers and is active in her church. Cave received the Main Street Hero award by a unanimous vote in 2018. Cave received her award from Jenny Boulware, Main Street South Carolina Manager.

During the Administrator’s report, Scott Tanner discussed money that was requested for resurfacing roads. through the transportation funding through Department of Transportation. He said that Ragin Street, Grace Street, Roberts Street, Lantern Lane and Center Street will be scheduled for resurfacing through transportation funding through Department of Transportation and are within the city limits.

Tanner also mentioned state roads within the city limits were also on the list for resurfacing in the future. Those roads include Reardon Street, Hampton Street, Hartwell Street and Alice Avenue. The topic of excess debris was brought to the council’s attention and said that steps were being taken to rectify the situation.