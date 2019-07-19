Johnson officially appointed to be CC Fire Chief

Last Updated: July 19, 2019 at 12:04 pm

Clarendon County Fire Chief Michael Johnson

In a letter released last week from County Administrator David Epperson, Michael Johnson will be the new fire chief. Johnson was acting as Interim Fire Chief following the retirement of Chief Frances Richbourg on May 1st.

In the letter, Epperson said that since he first appointed Johnson as interim fire chief, he was able to “observe Johnson’s work ethic, decision making and management skills, interaction with the community and fellow firefighters.”

Epperson said that those observations and discussions confirmed what he already knew, that the core values of family and dedication to the fire service and to the citizens that the members serve would be continued to be promoted and taught.

Epperson added “I feel that Michael Johnson is exactly the kind of leader the Department needs to guide us into the future and continue the legacy of progressive and strong leadership the Clarendon County Fire Department is known for.”

The effective date on the letter was July 10, 2019.