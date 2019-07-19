Clarendon County School District Three discusses consolidation

Last Updated: July 19, 2019 at 11:43 am

Residents of Turbeville and surrounding areas attended the school district’s monthly meeting at the board room last Thursday. The state has proposed to consolidate schools with less than 1,500 students. Schools in District One and Three fall into this category. Plans and proposals by the school districts are supposed to be turned in by next month to be taken into consideration with final decisions on specific details.

Chairman Jason Newsome said that the District Three Board has had meetings with School District One board members as well as with local delegation to discuss the necessary steps to make the consolidation a success.

“We have continued to meet with school officials and faculty to attempt to answer any questions that we can,” said Newsome. “Right now, our information is limited, but will be better after the meeting next week.” He was referring to the Joint Board Meeting to be held July 18 at 7:30pm at F.E. Dubose Center in Manning, which is open to the public.

During the meeting, citizens asked many questions about specific topics. Concerning the students, Newsome said that there are no talks about having children to attend classes at any other schools but the one that they are currently enrolled in. He added that no campuses are to be closed.

According to Newsome, teachers in CC School District One are paid at a higher pay scale than the teachers in CC School District Three. The teachers in District Three will receive a raise to be determined later as details are worked out, and they will not be forced to change to another school to teach. Newsome also said that the consolidation would mean a reduction of higher taxes that are currently being paid in District Three.

Millage would be equalized with District One, resulting in tax reductions for those in District Three. Newsome said that the consolidation would give the district access to funding that they currently do not have.

When asked, Newsome said that the location of a consolidated district office was yet to be decided. He also said that he did not know who the superintendent would be for the combined districts following consolidation.

“Those decisions will be made by legislative delegation, Senator Kevin Johnson and Dr. Bobby Ridgeway,” said Newsome. “They will take input from us and from District One and consider all factors before making their decisions.”