CC School District Two welcomes new Superintendent

Last Updated: July 19, 2019 at 11:33 am

Dr. Shawn Johnson, Superintendent of CCSD2

Following the recent retirement of Superintendent John Tindal after 17 years of service, Clarendon County School District Two welcomes Dr. Shawn Johnson to the faculty. Johnson will serve as Superintendent for each of the seven schools that operate within the district.

Johnson graduated from high school at Britton’s Neck High School in lower part of Marion County. After consolidating with Old Terrell’s Bay School, the school is now known as Creek Bridge High School.

In college, Johnson attended classes at Coastal Carolina University and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Education in 2000. He then enrolled at Columbia College to earn his masters degree in Education with focus on Divergent Learning and graduated in 2003. Johnson went to Winthrop University to earn his second masters degree in Educational Leadership and Supervision, graduating in 2007. Johnson then chose SC State University to receive his Educational Specialist Degree in 2011 followed by his Doctorate in Education in 2013.

While expanding his education, Johnson worked for Marion County schools as a math teacher and coach for three years. He then went to Dillon county schools and served as a teacher and coach for one year, when he was moved to the position of assistant Principal. Johnson decided to go back to Marion county school system to become assistant principal at the middle school. He was then hired by Georgetown County school district to serve as Principal for three years at Plantersville Elementary School. Johnson then was hired as Principal in Dillon for six years. He became Superintendent in Barnwell School District 19 for three years starting in 2016. He maintained that position until being hired by Clarendon County School District Two following the retirement of Tindal.

Since becoming Superintendent, Johnson has worked on ways to improve the quality of education. He has collected information about the performance of the district over the past years to pinpoint shortcomings that are present.

“As we get the data back, we will analyze and see where the areas for improvement are,” said Johnson. “But the main message that I want our faculty, staff, community, parents, and most importantly, the children to know is this. I am ‘student-centered’. My focus is to get the students to produce outcomes that the state is asking them to do in order to become productive citizens in whatever area that is.”

Johnson said for those who choose to further their education in technical schools, colleges, or the military, his mission is to ensure that they are ready to perform at the appropriate level to be successful.

“Everything we do is with the student in mind to make sure that they are able to contribute to society,” said Johnson. “So far, our schools rate from unsatisfactory to below average. The junior high school is unsatisfactory. Manning Elementary is ranked as below average. Manning High school is also below average. The bottom line is that those ratings are unacceptable considering the resources that are provided to the students. We must improve that as efficiently as possible.”

“I do not like to sit around in the office,” said Johnson. “I prefer to get out and hear people who are willing to voice their concerns. I want to be accessible when possible to gather information in order to address issues that I may not be aware of.”

Kimberly O. Johnson, Chairperson of Clarendon School District Two Board of Trustees, says that she looks forward to seeing the progress that will be made for the school district.

“We are both excited and fortunate to have Dr. Johnson join our Clarendon School District Two Family,” said Kim Johnson. “Dr. Johnson is known to be a highly qualified educator whose number one goal is to make sure every student in our district receives a high quality education. Since initially being hired as superintendent elect and now superintendent, Dr. Johnson has hit the ground running in an effort to put the proper measures in place to accomplish this goal. The past few weeks, he has introduced himself to the community and we are so proud of the community’s reception of him and its pledge to support him.

I, along with our entire board of trustees, look forward to working with him towards that endeavor and the overall success of our district.”