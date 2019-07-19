ALONZA LEE BENNETT JR
by Johnny Weeks | July 19, 2019 1:15 pm
Alonza Lee Bennett Jr., 48, dear husband of Maggie Bennett, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at McLeod Health Clarendon in Manning.
Born in Clarendon County, he was a son of the late Alonza Lee Bennett Sr. and Jessie Mae Bennett.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Clarendon One Resource Center, 1154 4th St., Summerton.
Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Summerton Funeral Home LLC, 23 S. Duke St., Summerton, (803) 485-3755 or (803) 485-3355.
