ALONZA LEE BENNETT JR

Alonza Lee Bennett Jr., 48, dear husband of Maggie Bennett, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at McLeod Health Clarendon in Manning.

Born in Clarendon County, he was a son of the late Alonza Lee Bennett Sr. and Jessie Mae Bennett.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Clarendon One Resource Center, 1154 4th St., Summerton.

Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Summerton Funeral Home LLC, 23 S. Duke St., Summerton, (803) 485-3755 or (803) 485-3355.