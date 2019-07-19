A Second Chance Animal Shelter Need

Last Updated: July 19, 2019 at 1:03 pm

‼️🆘 THE ANIMALS AND STAFF OF ASCAS ARE BEGGING FOR ANY AND EVERY ANIMAL LOVERS HELP! 🆘‼️

This is currently the dog and puppy food supply. There is an URGENT need of puppy and dog food donations! Currently, have around 60 dogs and puppies in care and constantly taking more in.

Donations can be dropped off at or mailed to the shelter 5079 Alex Harvin Hwy Manning SC 29102!

Or to at the thrift store at 537 S. Mill St., Manning, SC 29102. OR funds can be sent to pay pal for the shelter to order food! Asheltercc@ftc-I.net