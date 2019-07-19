180 Boxing & Fitness celebrates Two Year Anniversary

Gabe Blackwell’s dream of opening a boxing and fitness studio in Manning to share his passion and love for the sport of boxing came true in July of 2017. Originally from Newhaven Connecticut, Blackwell started boxing in 1992 at Ring One Boxing.

“I competed and won my first five boxing matches losing in the finals at the Ohio State Fair Boxing Tournament” recalls Blackwell.

In 2002, he relocated to Manning and started boxing at the Sumter Optimus Boxing Club. There he won the State Golden Gloves championship three times and won the Region Golden Gloves championship once. Blackwell has also been named the Everlast State and Regional Champion as well as the Georgia Games Champion. To say that boxing is Blackwell’s passion is an understatement.

In 2005 Blackwell started his career in law enforcement and in 2011 joined the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Department. “I worked patrol for a year and transferred over to investigations for approximately five years,” said Blackwell. He nows serves as School Resource Officer for Manning Elementary School.

Blackwell has been active in the sport of boxing for twenty five years. “Has my vision come true?” “I would say no, only because my vision for 180 boxing will take years to build but we are on the right path to making my vision and the members of 180 boxing and Fitness come true,” said Blackwell.

Blackwell’s older brother started boxing in the late 1980’s and it seemed natural for Blackwell to follow in his foot steps.

“Boxing is a form of martial art,” said Blackwell. “You have to be disciplined, consistent, self-motivated and have courage. The courage part about the sport is what I am really passionate about because everything about boxing may seem intimidating at first. But the more you do it, the better you become and the more self-confident you become with yourself”.

Recently, 180 Boxing and Fitness celebrated its two year anniversary in downtown Manning. The hours are 4:30pm to 9:00pm Monday thru Friday. 180 Boxing and Fitness also offers children boxing classes where Blackwell teaches the basics of boxing, while building strength, conditioning and good health. “Boxing builds high self esteem, which in my humblest opinion, is the best way to combat bullying,” said Blackwell.

180 Boxing and Fitness also offers adult amateur boxing classes from 6”30 to 8:30 pm for adults who have the desire to compete in boxing.