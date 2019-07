Severe weather warning

According to Reports:

Action Recommended: Take shelter in place or per instructions

Issued by: Columbia – SC, US, National Weather Service,

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CALHOUN…SOUTHWESTERN CLARENDON…SOUTHWESTERN SUMTER AND EAST CENTRAL ORANGEBURG COUNTIES… AT 608 PM EDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR SANTEE STATE PARK, OR 15 MILES SOUTHWEST OF MANNING, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD…60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND NICKEL SIZE HAIL. SOURCE…RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT…EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE… SUMMERTON, SANTEE STATE PARK, SANTEE COOPER REGIONAL AIRPORT, SANTEE, EUTAWVILLE, VANCE, POPLAR CREEK LANDING, RIMINI, ST. PAUL, STUMPHOLE LANDING, ROCKS POND CAMPGROUND AND MARINA, EAUTAW SPRINGS, INDIAN BLUFF RECREATION PARK, DAVIS STATION, BLOUNTS LANDING, MILL CREEK MARINA AND CAMPGROUND AND LOW FALLS LANDING. THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 95 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 97 AND 113. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… EXCESSIVE CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING. PERSONS IN CAMPGROUNDS SHOULD SEEK SHELTER UNTIL THIS STORM PASSES. SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS CAN PRODUCE LARGE CAPSIZING WAVES. IF ON OR NEAR LAKE MARION MOVE INTO DOCK AND TAKE SHELTER! TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. && HAIL…0.88IN WIND…60MPH