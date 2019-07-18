Arrests made in connection to recent Crime Spree in Manning

Last Updated: July 18, 2019 at 4:56 pm

According to reports by Manning Police Department, two males were arrested and charged with multiple offenses related to the recent outbreak of thefts from cars that were parked near the owners’ residences. One of the subjects is a minor under the age of 18. His identity cannot be released due to his age. He was charged with 9 counts of Breaking into Motor Vehicles and two counts of Trespassing. The second subject is identified as Latrell Nelson (18) of Manning. Nelson has been charged with 9 counts of Breaking into Motor Vehicles, Trespassing, and possibly other charges as the investigation continues.

The list of crimes included occurrences in Pine Knoll, Gibbons Street, Major Drive, Sumter Court, Rhame Street, Manchester Drive and many others.Some

Some of the crimes committed in the Pine Knoll subdivision are under the jurisdiction of the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office. Those charges include Motor Vehicle Theft and Breaking into Motor Vehicle. Other charges will be issued as the Sheriff’s Office continues their investigation.